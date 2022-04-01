How to Watch Big Ten Team Championships in Men's College Gymnastics

The Big Ten Men's Gymnastic Championships are underway in University Park, PA at Penn State today. It will be a two-day competition starting today with team all-around and individual events tomorrow.

How to Watch the Big Ten Championships in Men's College Gymnastics Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The five teams competing will be Illinois, University of Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State and Nebraska. The favorite to win this year's championship are the Wolverines of the University of Michigan after completing a near-perfect season at 12-1. The only meet the No. 2 Wolverines dropped this season was to the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes by a score of 403.600-398.100.

Michigan seemed to struggle in that meet with the team hitting only 21-30 routines (70 percent). The Wolverines only secured one event title by Paul Juda on high bar in their last rotation.

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost two meets this season to No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 5 Illinois. Despite the Buckeyes being the No. 6 team nationally, their loss to Oklahoma would make viewers think otherwise with a whopping score of 399.050-408.400.

With all five of these teams being ranked in the top 10 nationally, a simple slip-up could be costly. Fans can expect a high-intensity meet with all five teams looking to bring home the championship.

