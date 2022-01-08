How Arizona State at Boston University in Men's College Hockey

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona State at Boston University in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boston University looks to sweep Arizona State when it plays the second of a two game series on Saturday night

Boston University goes for its three straight win on Saturday night when it takes on Arizona State for the second straight day. The Terriers took down the Sun Devils on Friday night winning 7-1.

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

After a slow start the Terriers scored three goals in the second and four more in the third to take home the easy win.

The win improved their record to 8-9-3 and has them playing their best hockey of the year.

Saturday night they go for the sweep of Arizona State and get their fourth straight win.

The Sun Devils did not play well on Friday night but were coming off a surprising two-game winning streak as they had upset No. 9 Cornell twice last weekend. 

Despite the loss Arizona State has won five of their last seven and they are 12-11 on the season.

Saturday night they will look to avenge Friday night's loss and pick up a split with the Terriers.

