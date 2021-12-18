Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Colorado College in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arizona State hits the road this weekend for two games at Colorado College in college hockey. Can the Sun Devils extend what is currently a two-game winning streak?
    For many college hockey teams, the first half of the 2021-2022 season wraps up this weekend. Arizona State and Colorado College will face off Friday and Saturday in Colorado Springs in each teams' final games before the holiday break. 

    Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

    The Sun Devils are looking to head into the break on a high note. They're 9-9 on the season heading into Saturday, riding a two-game winning streak. 

    Last weekend, the Sun Devils swept Clarkson at Oceanside Arena by scores of 4-3 and 4-1. Sophomore forward Ryan O'Reilly had four points on the weekend (two goals, two assists).

    In that second game, junior goalie Ben Kraws made 36 saves. With the win, he improved to 6-4 on the year.

    Sophomore forward and Colorado native Matthew Kopperud has taken a lead role in Arizona State's offense this year. He leads the team with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 17 games.

    Colorado College comes into this game after being swept by No. 7 North Dakota last weekend. Before that, the Tigers pulled off a 4-0 upset win over No. 10 Omaha. 

    Friday's face-off is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Catch the game on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest.

