How to Watch The Beanpot: Boston College vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can Northeastern move into elite company with a fourth consecutive Beanpot win? The quest begins Monday night when it takes on Boston College.

After playing in the consolation game for much of the Beanpot hockey tournament's existence, Northeastern has seen a resurgence in recent years.

The Huskies have reached the title game just 20 times in the first 68 editions of the tournament, with seven titles, which ranks at the bottom of the four schools involved. However, nobody has had a better run recently than NU with three straight wins heading into 2022.

How to Watch Beanpot Tournament: Boston College vs. Northeastern Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Boston College vs. Northeastern on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Northeastern came away with the championship in 2018, 2019 and in double-overtime fashion in 2020. The tournament was not held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the Huskies can become the fourth team to win at least four consecutive Beanpots. Boston University has done so twice, from 1970–73 and then 1995–2000. The most recent four-peat came from Northeastern's first round opponent, Boston College, from 2010–14. 

BC has had plenty of Beanpot success of its own. The Eagles have reached the final 36 times, winning 20. Those are both the second-most of any team involved in the tournament after Boston University. Jerry York's team last reached the championship game in 2019, where it lost to the Huskies.

This will be the second of four meetings between Northeastern and Boston College this season. The Eagles took the first matchup, winning 5–3 in Chestnut Hill back on Oct. 15.

