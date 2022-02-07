How to Watch The Beanpot: Boston University vs. Harvard

The Beanpot hockey tournament is one of the most celebrated annual traditions in Boston sports. Referred to as the "social event of winter season," each year the four Division I hockey teams in the city meet on the first two Mondays of February at TD Garden.

Last year, the tournament wasn't held for the first time since its inception in 1952. This year, the action returns beginning with Boston University taking on Harvard on Monday night.

How to Watch Beanpot Tournament Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Boston University vs. Harvard on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boston University has won its first-round game in five of the last six tournaments. However, the Terriers have just one title to show from that run, which came in 2015. They're looking to add another after coming so close last time around. They scored to tie the title game with less than a second left and went to two overtimes before falling to Northeastern. In the 68-year history of the tournament, no team has won more titles than BU with 30.

Meanwhile, Harvard is looking to get back to the championship game for the first time since 2017, when the Crimson beat BU 6–3. Harvard has won the Beanpot 11 times in its history.

The last time BU and Harvard met in the Beanpot came in 2019, which was a 5–2 Crimson win in the consolation game. Their two most recent first-round games both went to double overtime, with the Terriers winning 3–2 in 2018 and 4–3 in 2015.

Both teams come into the tournament in the midst of impressive seasons. BU has won four straight games, pushing its record to 14-10-3 overall. With a 10-6-3 mark in conference play, the Terriers rank third in the Hockey East.

Harvard is also unbeaten in its last four games and has a 12-7-2 record this season. The Crimson are in third place in the ECAC with a 9-5-2 conference record.

Regional restrictions may apply.