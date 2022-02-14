Skip to main content

How to Watch Beanpot Tournament Final: Northeastern vs. Boston University: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In the Beanpot Final on Monday, Northeastern has a chance to make program history, while Boston University will look to knock off the three-time defending champions.

The 2022 Beanpot tournament wraps up Monday night with Northeastern taking on Boston University in the championship game at TD Garden in Boston. For Northeastern, a fourth consecutive Beanpot title is on the line. Meanwhile, Boston University has watched the other three participating schools all win since last lifting the Beanpot in 2015. It's looking to close that loop.

How to Watch Beanpot Tournament Final: Northeastern vs. Boston University Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream Northeastern vs. Boston University on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This game is a rematch of the 2020 tournament final. That game was a Beanpot classic, with the Huskies winning 5-4 in double overtime. 

The Huskies reached the final with a 3-1 win over Boston College last week. It was the second in a three-game winning streak the Huskies are currently on. On Friday, they went on the road and topped No. 13 UMass Lowell 4-2. 

A win on Monday would make the Huskies just the fourth team in the history of the tournament to win in four-plus consecutive years. Boston College most recently did so from 2010-14. Boston University has done so twice, from 1970-73 and 1995-2000. 

Boston University's first round game saw the Terriers hold off a late Harvard charge to win 4-3. With a win in Providence on Thursday, they come into this game having won seven in a row.

How To Watch

February
14
2022

Beanpot Tournament Final: Northeastern vs. Boston University

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
