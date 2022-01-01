No. 7 St. Cloud State (11-6) will face Bemidji State (10-9) on Saturday, the second day in a row that the two college men's hockey programs have met.

How to Watch Bemidji State at St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)

Friday's contest ended in a 4-1 victory for the Huskies of St. Cloud State.

Sam Hentges scored a pair of goals in the victory, getting the team on the board in the first period and then scoring again in the second period. Bemidji got it as close as they would in the second period when Alex Ierullo scored an unassisted goal.

But St. Cloud's Spencer Meier struck back, scoring less than a minute later to make it 3-1, while Mason Salquist added a third period goal to give the Huskies the 4-1 victory.

The win ended a rough patch for St, Cloud State, which had lost four of its last five games heading into Friday night. It also ended a streak of six games in a row against ranked opponents, though that will only last until next Friday, when the team faces No. 6 Minnesota Duluth.

As for the Beavers, the team has now lost three games in a row.

