Bentley at Holy Cross in Men's College Hockey

Holy Cross looks for its first win of the season when it hosts Bentley on Thursday night.

Holy Cross is still searching for its first win of the year after starting the season 0-3-1. The Crusaders lost matches to Northeastern and Boston College in the season-opening IceBreaker Tournament.

How to Watch: Bentley at Holy Cross

Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Last weekend was just a little bit better for the Crusaders, as they salvaged a tie in their first match with Mercyhurst but dropped the second match 5-2. It has been a rough start for Holy Cross, but a two match series with Bentley provides an opportunity to pick up a win.

Bentley comes in after a big 6-2 upset of Boston College on Saturday. The Falcons used five third-period goals to pull off the upset. It was a shocking ending to a match that Boston College figured to win easily.

The win improved the Falcons' record to 2-2 on the season. They also split a two match series with Ohio State after winning the first match 2-1 over the Buckeyes.

Bentley enters the match with a ton of confidence after its big win against Boston College and will look to win its second straight at Holy Cross Thursday night in the first of two straight matches against the Crusaders.

