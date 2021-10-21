    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Bentley at Holy Cross in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Holy Cross looks for its first win of the season when it hosts Bentley on Thursday night.
    Author:

    Holy Cross is still searching for its first win of the year after starting the season 0-3-1. The Crusaders lost matches to Northeastern and Boston College in the season-opening IceBreaker Tournament.

    How to Watch: Bentley at Holy Cross

    Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream Bentley at Holy Cross on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last weekend was just a little bit better for the Crusaders, as they salvaged a tie in their first match with Mercyhurst but dropped the second match 5-2. It has been a rough start for Holy Cross, but a two match series with Bentley provides an opportunity to pick up a win. 

    Bentley comes in after a big 6-2 upset of Boston College on Saturday. The Falcons used five third-period goals to pull off the upset. It was a shocking ending to a match that Boston College figured to win easily.

    The win improved the Falcons' record to 2-2 on the season. They also split a two match series with Ohio State after winning the first match 2-1 over the Buckeyes.

    Bentley enters the match with a ton of confidence after its big win against Boston College and will look to win its second straight at Holy Cross Thursday night in the first of two straight matches against the Crusaders.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    21
    2021

    Bentley at Holy Cross in Men's College Hockey

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans 2
    NHL

    How to Watch Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils

    35 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Texas A&M at Mississippi State in Women's College Soccer

    35 seconds ago
    HS Football Fans
    College Hockey

    Bentley at Holy Cross in Men's College Hockey

    35 seconds ago
    USATSI_16987316
    NHL

    How to Watch Sharks at Senators

    35 seconds ago
    USATSI_16987653
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders vs. Blue Jackets

    35 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Maryland at Michigan State in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Arizona at Cal in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Wyoming at Boise State in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Florida vs. Georgia

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy