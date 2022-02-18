Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston College at Northeastern in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Just under two weeks after meeting in the first round of the Beanpot Tournament, Boston College and No. 13 Northeastern begin a weekend home-and-home series Friday night at Matthews Arena.

No. 13 Northeastern and Boston College are getting to know each other pretty well. The in-city rivals met in the first round of the Beanpot Tournament last Monday, and now begin a home-and-home series Friday night at Northeastern's Matthews Arena.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Northeastern Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Boston College vs. Northeastern on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That Beanpot Game saw Northeastern come away with a 3-1 win to clinch it's fourth consecutive spot in the final. The power play was the key for the Huskies, who scored on two of three tries while holding the Eagles to 0-for-2 on extra man chances.

Northeastern would go on to fall to No. 17 Boston University in the Beanpot championship 1-0, a loss that snapped a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Boston College tied Harvard 3-3 in the consolation game. 

Friday night's game will be the third meeting between Northeastern and Boston College this season. In addition to the first round Beanpot game, they also faced off in their conference openers back on Oct. 15. The Eagles pulled off a 5-3 win in that one behind two goals from senior forward Marc Mclaughlin. Northeastern's sophomore goalie Devon Levi - who is currently with Team Canada at the Olympics - made 32 saves.

Face-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday. You can catch the game on NESN Plus.

Regional restrictions may apply.

