How to Watch Boston College vs. Boston University in Men's College Hockey

The Battle of Comm. Ave returns Friday night when Boston University hosts Boston College for the 284th playing of one of the fiercest rivalries in college sports.

College hockey's premier rivalry returns on Friday night, with Boston University hosting Boston College in a game that is known as the Green Live Rivalry, Battle of Boston, or Battle of Comm. Ave. Both teams enter the game with consecutive points streaks in Hockey East play.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Boston University Today:

Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Boston College vs. Boston University on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Friday will be the 285th meeting between the Eagles and Terriers in men's hockey, making this the third most-played college hockey series in the nation. BU has a narrow lead on the all-time scoreboard, with a 136-128-20 record. The Terriers won the most recent meeting 3-1 towards the end of last season, but were 0-4-2 in the previous six games, with their last win before that one coming in 2018.

BU enters this game on a two-game winning streak, after sweeping New Hampshire last weekend. Junior forward Wilmer Skoog, who leads the Terriers with six goals this season, added another tally in Friday's 3-1 win. Sophomore goalie Drew Commesso started both games, making 29 saves on Friday and 28 on Saturday.

The Eagles are 8-5-2 on the year, and 5-3-1 in Hockey East play. After their games last weekend were postponed due to COVID-19, they returned to the ice on Tuesday and beat Brown 5-2. Senior forward Marc McLaughlin had two goals in that game and now leads the team with 11 on the year.

This will be the lone official game of the weekend for each team. BC is off on Saturday, while BU will play the US U-18 team in an exhibition game.

Friday night's face-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Catch the game on NESN.

Regional restrictions may apply.