How to Watch Boston College vs. Maine in Men's College Hockey

Looking to get back on track after a loss and tie against Providence last weekend, Boston College heads up to Orono to take on Maine in Hockey East action.

It's been a rough month of January for Boston College, but the Eagles will look to end things on a high note Friday night when they visit Maine in Orono. BC's offense, which is one of the best in the Hockey East conference, will look to find some momentum against a team it scored eight combined goals against in two previous meetings this year.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Maine Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC-WVII Bangor

Boston College and Maine played their two previous head-to-head games as part of a home-and-home series in mid-November. The Eagles took the first game on Friday 6-2, with the second game on Saturday ending officially with a 2-2 tie (Maine won the shootout, conducted for standings tiebreaker purposes).

Senior forward Jack McBain was excellent for Boston College in that series, recording a hat trick in the first game of the weekend. He leads the team and ranks fourth in the conference with 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) on the season.

McBain isn't the only explosive player on Boston College's offense, which is second in the Big East averaging 3.21 goals per game. Senior forward Marc McLaughlin ranks fifth in the conference with 23 points and leads with 17 goals on the year.

Will the offense pop again against Maine? Coverage of this game can be found on ABC-WVII Bangor, with face-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET Friday night.

