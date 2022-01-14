How to Watch Boston College vs. New Hampshire in Men's College Hockey

In Hockey East action on Friday, No. 20 Boston College visits New Hampshire for the first of two games between the teams this weekend. The Eagles had a six-game unbeaten streak snapped last weekend, while UNH comes in riding back-to-back wins.

No. 20 Boston College took a six-game unbeaten streak into the new year, but fell to UConn last weekend to start off 2022. Now, the Eagles will look to get back on track and keep pace in a crowded Hockey East postseason race. BC returns to the ice Friday night, visiting New Hampshire for the first of two games between the schools this weekend in a home-and-home series.

How to Watch Boston College vs. New Hampshire Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Coming into this game, Boston College is 10-6-3 this season and 5-4-2 in conference play. The Eagles are tied with Providence for fourth place in the Hockey East, with the fourth through eighth place teams all separated by just seven points.

BC's offense is led by senior defenseman Jack McBain. With 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 18 games, he's the leading scorer in the Hockey East and ranks 10th in the country.

New Hampshire has won two straight games, improving their record to 9-10-1 this season. After beating Mercyhurst 7-1 on New Year's Eve, the Wildcats began 2022 with a 5-1 victory over Clarkson last Saturday. In that Clarkson win, freshman defenseman Colton Huard recorded four points with a goal and three assists.

This game begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Tune into NESN for the action.

