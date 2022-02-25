Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston University at Boston College in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The penultimate weekend of Hockey East regular season play features the latest edition of the Green Line Rivalry, beginning with Boston University visiting Boston College Friday night.

The second to last weekend of the Hockey East regular season features one of the conference's biggest rivalries, with in-city rivals Boston University and Boston College set for a home-and-home series beginning Friday night at BU. For the Terriers, it's also a big chance to gain ground in the Hockey East standings.

How to Watch Boston University vs. Boston College Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN 

Live stream Boston University vs. Boston College on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This series, known as the Green Line Rivalry for the Boston train line that serves both campuses, has been played 285 times. That makes it the third-most played series in all of Division-I college hockey. Boston University currently leads all-time, 136–128–21.

The most recent meeting came earlier this year, the lone game between the two teams to this point this season. The Terriers and Eagles played to a 3-3 tie on Dec. 10, with BU picking up the unofficial win in a shootout.

For Boston University, each of its four remaining games are crucial in the standings. The Terriers are currently tied for fifth place in the Hockey East, with teams one through six separated by just five standings points overall. 

Will BU improve its positioning? Or will Boston College steal a rivalry win? Tune in to NESN Friday night at 7 p.m. ET for the opening face-off.

Regional restrictions may apply.

