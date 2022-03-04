Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston University vs. Maine in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 14 Boston University will take on Maine in men's college hockey on Friday. in a pivotal late-season matchup.

It's the final week of the college hockey regular season, yet there's still a lot to be sorted out in the Hockey East standings. No. 14 Boston University's series at Maine this weekend, starting Friday night, will play a key role in completing that puzzle. 

How to Watch Boston University vs. Maine Today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (WPXT - Portland-Auburn)

Live stream Boston University vs. Maine on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Heading into the weekend, the Terriers are tied for fifth in the Hockey East standings, with a 12-7-3 conference record (18-11-3 overall), good for 38 points in the standings. However, that's just part of the story: There are six teams from second to seventh place separated by just three standings points. How that order shakes out is important, with the top five teams getting a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

BU should be able to lock up a bye as long as it takes care of business this weekend in Orono. The good news for the Terriers is that they already handled the Black Bears once this year, shutting out Maine 4-0 back on Feb. 4. 

Junior forward Robert Mastrosimone had three points in that game, with two goals and an assist. Junior goalie Vinny Duplessis made 27 saves, recording one of his two shutouts this season. 

Will BU have similar success? Or will Maine, who has put ranked teams on upset alert all year, pull off another stunner? Catch the opening face-off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW (WPXT - Portland-Auburn).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Boston University vs. Maine

TV CHANNEL: The CW (WPXT - Portland-Auburn)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17700432
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Raptors

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_17543174
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Bulls

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_12097552
College Hockey

How to Watch Boston University vs. Maine in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
Necaxa
Liga MX

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Toluca

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Girls High School Basketball

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament: Grafton vs Langdon Area

By Steve Benko2 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Hurricanes

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
USATSI_17812486
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Sabres

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
USATSI_17805389
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Rangers

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Nov 1, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Wizards

By Ben Macaluso32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy