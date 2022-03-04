How to Watch Boston University vs. Maine in Men's College Hockey

No. 14 Boston University will take on Maine in men's college hockey on Friday. in a pivotal late-season matchup.

It's the final week of the college hockey regular season, yet there's still a lot to be sorted out in the Hockey East standings. No. 14 Boston University's series at Maine this weekend, starting Friday night, will play a key role in completing that puzzle.

How to Watch Boston University vs. Maine Today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (WPXT - Portland-Auburn)

Heading into the weekend, the Terriers are tied for fifth in the Hockey East standings, with a 12-7-3 conference record (18-11-3 overall), good for 38 points in the standings. However, that's just part of the story: There are six teams from second to seventh place separated by just three standings points. How that order shakes out is important, with the top five teams getting a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

BU should be able to lock up a bye as long as it takes care of business this weekend in Orono. The good news for the Terriers is that they already handled the Black Bears once this year, shutting out Maine 4-0 back on Feb. 4.

Junior forward Robert Mastrosimone had three points in that game, with two goals and an assist. Junior goalie Vinny Duplessis made 27 saves, recording one of his two shutouts this season.

Will BU have similar success? Or will Maine, who has put ranked teams on upset alert all year, pull off another stunner? Catch the opening face-off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW (WPXT - Portland-Auburn).

