How to Watch Boston University vs. Massachusetts in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Reigning national champion No. 9 Massachusetts faces Boston University on Tuesday in midweek Hockey East action in Amherst.

One of the best teams in the Hockey East conference meets one of the hottest teams when No. 9 Massachusetts hosts Boston University Tuesday night. UMass is currently second in the conference standings, while BU is catching up quickly with five wins in its last six games.

After getting falling to No. 4 Michigan two weeks ago, UMass responded in a major way this past weekend, sweeping No. 15 Northeastern. The Minutemen won the home-and-home by scores of 3–2 on Friday and 6–0 on Saturday. 

Senior forward Bobby Trivigno recorded four points between the two games, including two goals on Saturday. He now leads the team with 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 19 games this season.

UMass comes into this game with a 12-6-2 record overall and a 9-2-2 record in conference play. The Minutemen's 30 points in the Hockey East standings trail only UMass Lowell.

Meanwhile, Boston University has won five of its last six games and hasn't lost in regulation since Thanksgiving weekend. The Terriers split games against Vermont last weekend, having a four-game winning streak snapped in a 2–1 overtime loss on Friday, before responding in a big way with a 4–0 shutout on Saturday.

With their recent success, the Terriers have improved to 11-10-3 on the season, and 7-6-3 against Hockey East opponents. They're currently in sixth place, but just three standings point out of third.

Will they keep that momentum going Tuesday against the defending champs? Catch the action on NESN starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

