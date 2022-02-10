On Monday, No. 20 Boston University punched a ticket to the Beanpot Final. But before they can worry about that, the Terriers face Providence in Hockey East action Thursday night.

It's been quite the week for Boston University's hockey team. On Monday, the No. 20 Terriers claimed a spot in the 2022 Beanpot final. However, before they can turn their attention to that game, they have a Thursday night meeting with Hockey East foe Providence at Schneider Arena.

How to Watch Boston University vs. Providence Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

It wasn't always easy for the Terriers Monday night, but they hung on to beat Harvard 4-3 at TD Garden. Junior forward Wilmer Skoog - who leads the team with 22 points in 28 games, had two assists against the Crimson. The real story though was BU's power play unit, which connected twice in three tries.

Outside of their Beanpot success, the Terriers continue to climb the Hockey East standings. With a 10-6-3 conference record, they're currently tied with Connecticut for the No. 3 spot with 32 points. Overall, Boston University is 15-10-3 this season.

Providence isn't far behind in the Hockey East standings. At 9-9-1, the Friars are tied with Merrimack for fifth place. Their overall record is 18-11-2.

Last weekend, the Friars dropped a close game 2-1 at UConn before beating Vermont 4-1 at home. Sophomore forward Brett Berard tallied a goal and an assist in that game. Berard is the conference's leading scorer, with 32 points in 29 games.

Face-off for this one is set for 7 p.m. ET from Providence. Catch the action on NESN Plus.

