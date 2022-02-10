Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston University vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Monday, No. 20 Boston University punched a ticket to the Beanpot Final. But before they can worry about that, the Terriers face Providence in Hockey East action Thursday night.

It's been quite the week for Boston University's hockey team. On Monday, the No. 20 Terriers claimed a spot in the 2022 Beanpot final. However, before they can turn their attention to that game, they have a Thursday night meeting with Hockey East foe Providence at Schneider Arena. 

How to Watch Boston University vs. Providence Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Boston University vs. Providence on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It wasn't always easy for the Terriers Monday night, but they hung on to beat Harvard 4-3 at TD Garden. Junior forward Wilmer Skoog - who leads the team with 22 points in 28 games, had two assists against the Crimson. The real story though was BU's power play unit, which connected twice in three tries.

Outside of their Beanpot success, the Terriers continue to climb the Hockey East standings. With a 10-6-3 conference record, they're currently tied with Connecticut for the No. 3 spot with 32 points. Overall, Boston University is 15-10-3 this season. 

Providence isn't far behind in the Hockey East standings. At 9-9-1, the Friars are tied with Merrimack for fifth place. Their overall record is 18-11-2. 

Last weekend, the Friars dropped a close game 2-1 at UConn before beating Vermont 4-1 at home. Sophomore forward Brett Berard tallied a goal and an assist in that game. Berard is the conference's leading scorer, with 32 points in 29 games.

Face-off for this one is set for 7 p.m. ET from Providence. Catch the action on NESN Plus.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
10
2022

Boston University vs. Providence

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17643511
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Canadiens

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins

1 minute ago
Dec 30, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Brett Murray (57) celebrates the goal by Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres

1 minute ago
Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators

1 minute ago
Jan 16, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Detroit Pistons

1 minute ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin Herd at Maine Celtics

1 minute ago
ohio state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Nebraska at Ohio State in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
south carolina women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Kentucky in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Louisiana Tech at Charlotte

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy