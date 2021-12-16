How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Ohio State in Men's College Hockey

After splitting a two-game series with No. 3 Michigan last weekend, No. 17 Ohio State turns its attention to Bowling Green on Thursday.

The No. 17 Ohio State men's hockey team is coming off a particularly tough stretch of its schedule, having faced No. 8 Notre Dame and No. 3 Michigan the last two weekends. The Buckeyes split each series and now turn their attention to in-state opponent Bowling Green. The first of two games between the schools in a home-and-home series takes place Thursday night in Columbus.

How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Ohio State in College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Bowling Green vs. Ohio State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With the splits the last two weekends, Ohio State comes into this game at 10–6. The team is 7–3 at Value City Arena in 2021.

The last time the Buckeyes took the ice, they topped the Wolverines 6–1. Freshman goalie Jakub Dobes made 25 saves in that game, and as a whole, Ohio State is now averaging just 2.20 goals against per game, which ranks second in the Big Ten and 14th nationally.

Bowling Green comes into this game at 8-5-3 overall. The Falcons beat Ferris State 2–1 in their most recent game. Freshman forward Austen Swankler had a goal and an assist in that one and now leads the team with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) on the year.

The game starts Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be found on the Big Ten Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.