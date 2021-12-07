Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Brown vs. Boston College in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Boston College returns to the ice Tuesday for a nonconference clash with Brown.
    The Boston College's men's hockey team has not taken the ice in 18 days after postponing several games due to COVID-19 protocols. On Tuesday, the Eagles will return to the ice as they host Brown in an out-of-conference clash.

    Game Date: Dec. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream Brown vs. Boston College on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Boston College enters this game 7-5-2 on the season and 3-2-1 at Conte Forum. The last time the Eagles played, they faced Maine in a weekend series, winning the first game before playing the Black Bears to a 2–2 tie the next day. 

    Senior forward Jack McBain leads an Eagles attack that is 14th in the nation, averaging 3.43 goals per game. McBain has nine goals and 10 assists so far this year. His 19 points in 14 games is good for 14th in the nation among the individual leaders in points per game.

    On the other side, Brown comes in riding a two-game winning streak, both shutouts. The Bears haven't allowed a goal since Nov. 27 after beating Harvard 2–0 and Dartmouth 4–0 at home last weekend.

    Freshman goalie Mathieu Caron started both of those games for the Bears, earning his first two career shutouts. He made 34 saves Friday against the Crimson, then 28 Saturday against the Big Green.

    Will Brown's defense continue to hold? Or will Boston College shake off the rust and pick up where it left off three weeks ago? Tune into NESN at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday to find out. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

