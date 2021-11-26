How to Watch Brown Bears vs. Holy Cross Crusaders in Men's College Hockey

Brown and Holy Cross meet in non-conference college hockey action on Friday night in Worcester.

Taking a break from conference play this weekend, Brown travels to Holy Cross for an ECAC-Atlantic Hockey matchup. This will be Brown's first non-conference game of the year, while Holy Cross is coming off a short week after a non-conference tilt with Merrimack on Tuesday.

How to Watch Brown vs. Holy Cross Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Brown Bears vs. Holy Cross Crusaders on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Warriors, Holy Cross got points from six different players. Senior forward Ryan Leibold and junior defenseman Nick Hale lead the Crusaders with 13 points each through 14 games.

Holy Cross has had a strong penalty kill unit all season. Opponents have scored on just 9-of-63 power-play attempts or 14.3%.

On the other side, Brown is coming off of a 5-2 loss to Harvard last weekend. Freshman forward Thomas Manty recorded a goal and an assist in that game and leads the team in points per game with three through five contests.

Like Holy Cross, Brown has been very good at killing penalties. They've allowed just four goals in 31 penalty kills.

Faceoff for this game is at 2 p.m. ET on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.