    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Colorado College Tigers vs. Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 4 Minnesota Duluth is looking to pick up a pair of conference wins this weekend when it faces Colorado College in NCAA men's hockey.
    Author:

    The Minnesota Duluth men's hockey team started its season strong, ripping off five wins in its first six games. When conference play began last weekend, though, the Bulldogs stumbled, splitting a weekend series against a Western Michigan team picked to finish sixth in the NCHC.

    After a 4–3 loss on Friday, the Bulldogs rebounded with a 3–0 win on Saturday. This weekend, they'll go for the sweep against 2-6-2 Colorado College.

    How to Watch Colorado College vs. Minnesota-Duluth Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

    Live stream Colorado College Tigers vs. Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Senior forward Tanner Laderoute has led the way for the Bulldogs this season with five goals in eight games. He lit the lamp twice in both of Minnesota Duluth's games against the Broncos last week.

    The Tigers didn't pick up a win last weekend, but they did take top-ranked St. Cloud State to overtime in a 3–2 loss. Sophomore forward Jordan Biro had two points in that game with a goal and an assist. Matthew Gleason, a fellow sophomore forward, has a team-high six assists and nine points in 10 games.

    This game gets underway Friday night at 8 p.m. ET.  Catch the action on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

