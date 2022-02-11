How to Watch Colorado College vs. North Dakota in Men's College Hockey

With the regular season winding down, No. 12 North Dakota can climb into first place in the NCHC this weekend with a win and some help, as they host Colorado College.

There's just one month left in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular season. With the standings so close among the top three teams, each game takes on added meaning. This is an especially key weekend for No. 12 North Dakota, hosting Colorado College for a pair of games beginning Friday night.

How to Watch Colorado College vs. North Dakota Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream Colorado College vs. North Dakota on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Fighting Hawks enter the weekend in second place in the NCHC with a 10-5-1 conference record. With 33 points in the standings, they're just five points behind No. 3 Denver. With Denver heading into a heavyweight weekend series against No. 6 Minnesota Duluth, the Fighting Hawks could realistically move into first place by Saturday night if they take care of business against the Tigers.

This will be the second series between North Dakota and Colorado College this season. The Fighting Hawks traveled to Colorado Springs back in mid-December and swept the Tigers with wins of 5-2 and 4-1.

Now, they face a Tigers team that's battle-tested. Colorado College's last three series and six games all came against ranked opponents in Denver, No. 18 Omaha, and most recently No. 5 Western Michigan.

Face-off for the Friday night game is set for 8 p.m. ET. You can catch it on ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana).

Regional restrictions may apply.