Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado College vs. North Dakota in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the regular season winding down, No. 12 North Dakota can climb into first place in the NCHC this weekend with a win and some help, as they host Colorado College.

There's just one month left in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular season. With the standings so close among the top three teams, each game takes on added meaning. This is an especially key weekend for No. 12 North Dakota, hosting Colorado College for a pair of games beginning Friday night.

How to Watch Colorado College vs. North Dakota Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream Colorado College vs. North Dakota on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Fighting Hawks enter the weekend in second place in the NCHC with a 10-5-1 conference record. With 33 points in the standings, they're just five points behind No. 3 Denver. With Denver heading into a heavyweight weekend series against No. 6 Minnesota Duluth, the Fighting Hawks could realistically move into first place by Saturday night if they take care of business against the Tigers.

This will be the second series between North Dakota and Colorado College this season. The Fighting Hawks traveled to Colorado Springs back in mid-December and swept the Tigers with wins of 5-2 and 4-1.

Now, they face a Tigers team that's battle-tested. Colorado College's last three series and six games all came against ranked opponents in Denver, No. 18 Omaha, and most recently No. 5 Western Michigan.

Face-off for the Friday night game is set for 8 p.m. ET. You can catch it on ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

Colorado College vs. North Dakota

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 23, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of the jersey of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to watch Timberwolves at Bulls

1 minute ago
hockey fans
College Hockey

How to Watch Colorado College vs. North Dakota in Men's College Hockey

1 minute ago
skiing
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Skeleton, Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing, Short Track

1 minute ago
Jan 25, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) goes to the basket on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Celtics

31 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Hawks

31 minutes ago
Hansi Flick Germany Soccer
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Tijuana

31 minutes ago
Georgia Women's Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Alabama vs Georgia Women's Gymnastics

31 minutes ago
imago1007377049h
Primera División de Argentina

How to Watch Banfield vs. San Lorenzo

46 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) dunks over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during first quarter action at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hornets at Pistons

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy