How to Watch Colorado College vs. St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 11 St. Cloud State goes for the seasons sweep of NCHC foe Colorado College this weekend, with a two-game series between the two teams starting Friday night.

No. 11 St. Cloud State is coming off of a brutal portion of its schedule, having faced 10 ranked opponents in a row. With just four games left before the National Collegiate Hockey Conference tournament, the Huskies look to finish strong starting with a pair of home games against Colorado College this weekend beginning Friday night.

How to Watch Colorado College vs. St. Cloud State Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)

Live stream Colorado College vs. St. Cloud State on fuboTV:

The final game of that run of ranked opponents for St. Cloud State was a mid-week matchup with No. 6 Minnesota-Duluth on Tuesday. Thanks to 25 saves from graduate goalie David Hrenak, the Huskies were able to salvage a point playing the Bulldogs to a 1-1 tie. 

Colorado College didn't play mid-week but is coming off of a sweep of Miami (Ohio) last weekend. It was a long weekend for the Tigers, who won both games in overtime picking up a 4-3 win Friday and then a 3-2 victory Saturday.

This weekend will be the third and fourth meetings of the year between Colorado College and St. Cloud State. They also played a weekend double-header in Colorado Springs in early November. That was a sweep for the Huskies, although the Tigers took them to overtime in the Friday game before a 4-1 loss on Saturday.

The opening face-off this Friday is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Catch the game on My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Colorado College vs. St. Cloud State

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
