How to Watch Colorado College vs. St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey

No. 11 St. Cloud State goes for the seasons sweep of NCHC foe Colorado College this weekend, with a two-game series between the two teams starting Friday night.

No. 11 St. Cloud State is coming off of a brutal portion of its schedule, having faced 10 ranked opponents in a row. With just four games left before the National Collegiate Hockey Conference tournament, the Huskies look to finish strong starting with a pair of home games against Colorado College this weekend beginning Friday night.

How to Watch Colorado College vs. St. Cloud State Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)

The final game of that run of ranked opponents for St. Cloud State was a mid-week matchup with No. 6 Minnesota-Duluth on Tuesday. Thanks to 25 saves from graduate goalie David Hrenak, the Huskies were able to salvage a point playing the Bulldogs to a 1-1 tie.

Colorado College didn't play mid-week but is coming off of a sweep of Miami (Ohio) last weekend. It was a long weekend for the Tigers, who won both games in overtime picking up a 4-3 win Friday and then a 3-2 victory Saturday.

This weekend will be the third and fourth meetings of the year between Colorado College and St. Cloud State. They also played a weekend double-header in Colorado Springs in early November. That was a sweep for the Huskies, although the Tigers took them to overtime in the Friday game before a 4-1 loss on Saturday.

The opening face-off this Friday is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Catch the game on My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN).

