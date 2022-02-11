Skip to main content

How to Watch Connecticut vs. Boston College in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With less than a month to go in the Hockey East regular season, Connecticut continues to fight for space towards the top of the standings. On Friday, the Huskies visit Boston College in their lone game of the weekend.

It's going to be a sprint to the finish in the Hockey East. With less than a month to go in the regular season, teams two through seven in the conference standings are separated by just four points. That includes third-place Connecticut, which can move into second with a win at Boston College on Friday - the Huskies' lone game of the weekend.

How to Watch Connecticut vs. Boston College Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Connecticut vs. Boston College on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies - who are currently on a three-game winning streak - have amassed 32 points in the standings with an 11-6 conference record. They're tied with Boston University with two games in hand, and one point back of second-place Massachusetts, who has played one less game. UConn visits UMass for two games next weekend.

Connecticut has beaten Providence, New Hampshire, and Merrimack on its three-game winning streak, taking down the Warriors 6-2 on Tuesday. The Huskies have also won six of their last seven.

On the other side, Boston College is coming off of a loss in the first round of the Beanpot Tournament. The loss was the Eagles' fourth straight.

This will be the third and final meeting between UConn and BC this year. They split the first two meetings, with the Eagles taking the first game 2-1 in mid-November followed by the Huskies picking up a 5-4 win in early January.

Who will come away with the season series? Tune in to NESN Plus at 7 p.m. ET for the opening face-off.

Regional restrictions may apply.

