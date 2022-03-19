How to Watch Connecticut vs. Massachusetts in Men's College Hockey

Defending conference and national champion Massachusetts is back in the Hockey East title game for the second year in a row. This time around, the Minutemen will need to get by Connecticut to punch their ticket to the Frozen Four tournament.

Massachusetts went 26 years in the Hockey East without winning a conference championship. In fact, the Minutemen only made it to one tournament championship game in that window.

Now, the Minutemen are back in the final for the second straight year, looking to repeat as conference champions. To do so, they'll need to get by Connecticut, who is playing in the game for the first time since joining the Hockey East in 2014.

How to Watch the Hockey East Championship Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

UMass finished in second place in the regular season in the Hockey East with a 14-8-2 conference record - the Minutemen are 21-12-2 overall. After a first-round bye, they knocked off Providence 4-2 in the quarterfinals, before taking down in-system rival UMass Lowell on Friday. Graduate goalie Matt Murray made 22 saves in that one.

The Huskies - coming off one of the best overall seasons the program has had since joining the Hockey East - is the fourth seed in the tournament with a 14-10 conference record and 20-15 mark overall. They also had a first-round bye, and after dispatching Boston University in the quarterfinals, pulled the upset of regular-season champion and top overall seed Northeastern 4-1 on Friday. That game also featured some great goalie play with graduate Darion Hanson making 24 stops.

These teams played just twice in the regular season, splitting a home-and-home weekend series in mid-February. Each team won on the road, with the Minutemen grabbing a 2-1 win in Hartford, followed by a 4-2 win by the Huskies in Amherst the next day.

Who will come away with the Hockey East title, and an automatic bid to the national tournament? Tune in to NESN for puck drop Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

