How to Watch Connecticut at Northeastern in Men's College Hockey

The Connecticut men's hockey team heads to No. 20 Northeastern on Tuesday for a battle of the Huskies. UConn will look to snap a two-game losing streak after getting swept by Ohio State over the weekend.

How to Watch UConn at Northeastern:

Match Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The losses to the Buckeyes dropped UConn's record to 2–3. The Huskies beat Sacred Heart to open the year and then split a two-match series with Boston University before facing Ohio State.

UConn lost 4–3 in overtime to Ohio State despite racing out to a 3–0 lead to start the game. The Huskies were shut out 3–0 by the Buckeyes on Saturday. They will look to get back on track against Northeastern.

Northeastern snapped its own two-game losing streak Saturday when it shut out Colorado College 1–0. Jack Hughes scored the lone goal in the game, assisted by Jordan Harris and Jeremie Bucheler. The win improved the team's record to 3–2.

Northeastern opened the season with wins against Bentley and Holy Cross but then dropped consecutive games to Quinnipiac and Boston College.

