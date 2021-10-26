    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Connecticut at Northeastern in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Connecticut looks to snap a two-game losing streak when it travels to No. 20 Northeastern on Tuesday night in NCAA men's hockey.
    Author:

    The Connecticut men's hockey team heads to No. 20 Northeastern on Tuesday for a battle of the Huskies. UConn will look to snap a two-game losing streak after getting swept by Ohio State over the weekend.

    How to Watch UConn at Northeastern:

    Match Date: Oct. 26, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the UConn at Northeastern match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The losses to the Buckeyes dropped UConn's record to 2–3. The Huskies beat Sacred Heart to open the year and then split a two-match series with Boston University before facing Ohio State.

    UConn lost 4–3 in overtime to Ohio State despite racing out to a 3–0 lead to start the game. The Huskies were shut out 3–0 by the Buckeyes on Saturday. They will look to get back on track against Northeastern.

    Northeastern snapped its own two-game losing streak Saturday when it shut out Colorado College 1–0. Jack Hughes scored the lone goal in the game, assisted by Jordan Harris and Jeremie Bucheler. The win improved the team's record to 3–2.

    Northeastern opened the season with wins against Bentley and Holy Cross but then dropped consecutive games to Quinnipiac and Boston College.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    26
    2021

    Connecticut at Northeastern in Men's College Hockey

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch LIU at Brown in Women's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    Finland Hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Connecticut at Northeastern in Men's College Hockey

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17027665
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning at Penguins

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17015577
    NHL

    How to Watch Flames at Devils

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in Men's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    atlanta-braves
    SI Guide

    Astros, Braves Face Off in World Series Game 1

    2 hours ago
    Golf Course
    College Golf

    How to Watch East Lake Cup, Match Play Semifinals

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_13114791
    Serie A

    How to Watch AC Milan vs. Torino

    4 hours ago
    Maryland Soccer
    Serie A

    How to Watch Spezia vs. Genoa

    6 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy