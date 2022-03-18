How to Watch Connecticut vs. Northeastern Hockey East Tournament Semifinal

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Hockey East Tournament Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Northeastern in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hockey East semifinal round from TD Garden in Boston begins with Connecticut taking on Northeastern on Friday.

After a year away and another season being played on campus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Hockey East tournament returns to TD Garden in Boston this weekend. In the first of two semifinal games on Friday, Connecticut takes on Northeastern. 

How to Watch the Hockey East Tournament Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Connecticut vs. Northeaster on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Northeastern is the top overall seed in the tournament, finishing the regular season with a 15-8-1 conference record and boasting a 25-11-1 mark overall. After a first-round bye, the Huskies narrowly escaped the quarterfinal round getting by Boston College 3-2 last weekend. Northeastern scored the first three goals all in the second period but had to hold off a late two-goal charge from the Eagles late in the third.

Connecticut also had a first-round bye as the fourth seed, with a 19-15 overall record and 14-10 against Hockey East opponents. Its quarterfinal win over Boston University, a 3-1 victory, was highlighted by graduate goalie Darion Hanson making 38 saves.

UConn and Northeastern played each other three times during the regular season. The Huskies of Connecticut took the first meeting in Boston 5-3 on Oct. 26, with the Huskies of Northeastern sweeping a home-and-home with wins of 3-1 and 5-2 in late February. 

With a win, Northeastern would get back to the Hockey East Tournament championship game for the fourth time in school history. It has won in all three previous appearances in 1988, 2016 and 2019. 

A win for Connecticut would earn it its first championship bid. It is the only Hockey East team to never appear in the tournament championship since the event began in 1985.

So, will it be a historic win for UConn? Or a chance for Northeastern to pair its regular-season conference title with a tournament win? This battle of the Huskies begins at 4 p.m. ET on NESN on Friday. The winner moves on to face the winner of Massachusetts vs. UMass Lowell, the second game of the day.

Regional restrictions may apply.

