How to Watch Connecticut vs. Northeastern in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It's a top-20 battle in the Hockey East Friday night, when No. 19 Connecticut visits No. 15 Northeastern. There are major playoff implications at play in this one, the first of two games between the two teams this weekend.

In one of the premier matchups of the penultimate weekend of Hockey East regular season play, top-20 programs square off with No. 19 Connecticut faces No. 15 Northeastern in a home-and-home series beginning Friday night in Boston. The two teams are smack in the middle of the crowded top half of the Hockey East standings, giving these games major postseason implications. 

How to Watch Connecticut vs. Northeastern Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Connecticut vs. Northeastern on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Friday night's game is the second of three between the Huskies and Huskies this season. They previously met at Matthews Arena back on Oct. 26, a game UConn won 5-3. Sophomore forward Nick Capone played a key role in the win, with two goals and an assist on the game-winner. 

UConn comes in having won five of its last six games, including a win over No. 10 UMass last time out. Northeastern has won four of its last six, with a trip to the Beanpot final included in that stretch. 

Heading into the weekend, UConn is tied for third in the Hockey East standings with 38 points. Northeastern isn't far behind, tied for fifth with 35 points. Overall in the conference, the top six teams are separated by just five points total. 

Which team will grab a key win Friday night? Tune in to NESN Plus Friday at 7 p.m. ET for the opening face-off.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

