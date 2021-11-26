No. 14 Providence hosts Dartmouth on Friday night in a non-conference college hockey matchup. The Friars will be going for their fifth straight win.

Red hot and on a four-game winning streak, No. 14 Providence takes a brief break from Hockey East play this weekend to face back-to-back Ivy League opponents. That series begins Friday afternoon at Schneider Arena when Dartmouth comes to town.

How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Providence Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

During their current four-game winning streak, the Friars are outscoring their opponents 14-8. That includes a 2-0 shutout on the road against Hockey East opponent Vermont last Saturday. Junior goalie Jaxson Stauber made 22 saves in that one, his second shutout of the year.

Stauber has been one of the best goalies in all of college hockey this year. His 388 saves are tied for the most in Division-I.

On the other side, Dartmouth is coming in after splitting last weekend's games with St. Lawrence and Clarkson. The Big Green have also benefited from strong goaltending this season—sophomore Clay Stevenson has a 93.4 save percentage through three starts.

Will Providence improve its winning streak to six games, and home record to 7-1 on the season? Or will Dartmouth get its road weekend started on a high note? Tune in to NESN on Friday afternoon for the action.

