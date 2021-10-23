    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver at Boston College in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 8 Denver will look to bounce back from its first loss of the year against No. 10 Boston College on Saturday in this NCAA men's hockey showdown.
    Author:

    The No. 8 Denver men's hockey team looks to rebound from its first loss of the season against No. 10 Boston College on Saturday.

    The Pioneers saw their 4–1 lead slip away Friday night when they gave up five third-period goals to No. 12 Providence in their 6–5 loss.

    How to Watch Denver at Boston College in Men's College Hockey:

    Match Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the Denver at Boston College match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Pioneers scored four second-period goals to build up the big lead but couldn't stop the Friars' attack in the last period.

    Providence scored three goals in the first five minutes of the third period before Carter Savoie scored a power-play goal for Denver to take back the lead. Unfortunately for the Pioneers, they gave up two more goals and Providence went home with a shocking win.

    Denver will have to have a short memory as they must now travel to Boston College to take on an Eagles team that is hungry for a win.

    Boston College has lost its last two matches to Bentley and Colorado College after starting the season 2-0-1.

    The Eagles have struggled on defense during this losing streak as they gave up six goals to Bentley and five more to Colorado College. They will need to figure it out fast as Denver has scored at least four goals in every match this year and has scored eight twice.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Denver at Boston College in Men's College Hockey

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16999563
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres at Devils

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_16987878
    NHL

    How to Watch Maple Leafs at Penguins

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_17000243
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Pacers

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_15866429
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Denver at Boston College in Men's College Hockey

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_15866144
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Wisconsin at St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_16993820
    NHL

    How to Watch Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_16881074
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas-San Antonio vs. Louisiana Tech

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_11212229
    XMMA 3: Vice City

    How to Watch XMMA 3: Vice City

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_16970305
    College Football

    How to Watch Nevada at Fresno State

    49 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy