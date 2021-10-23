No. 8 Denver will look to bounce back from its first loss of the year against No. 10 Boston College on Saturday in this NCAA men's hockey showdown.

The Pioneers saw their 4–1 lead slip away Friday night when they gave up five third-period goals to No. 12 Providence in their 6–5 loss.

How to Watch Denver at Boston College in Men's College Hockey:

Match Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Pioneers scored four second-period goals to build up the big lead but couldn't stop the Friars' attack in the last period.

Providence scored three goals in the first five minutes of the third period before Carter Savoie scored a power-play goal for Denver to take back the lead. Unfortunately for the Pioneers, they gave up two more goals and Providence went home with a shocking win.

Denver will have to have a short memory as they must now travel to Boston College to take on an Eagles team that is hungry for a win.

Boston College has lost its last two matches to Bentley and Colorado College after starting the season 2-0-1.

The Eagles have struggled on defense during this losing streak as they gave up six goals to Bentley and five more to Colorado College. They will need to figure it out fast as Denver has scored at least four goals in every match this year and has scored eight twice.

