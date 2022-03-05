How to Watch Denver vs. Colorado College in Men's College Hockey

No. 3 Denver looks to end the season strong with a home-and-home against local rival Colorado College this weekend. The first of the two games take place on Friday.

No. 3 Denver and Colorado College close the regular season with a home-and-home series beginning in Colorado Springs Friday night. The in-state rivalry is known as The Battle for the Gold Pan and is one of the most-played series in all of college hockey.

How to Watch Denver vs. Colorado College Today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Friday's game will be the 328th between the two schools, which is the second-most of any top Division-I college hockey rivalry only behind Michigan-Michigan State. Denver leads the all-time series 185-121-1.

The Pioneers swept the series between the two in late January, with shutout wins of 4-0 and 5-0. Junior Denver goalie Magnus Chrona made 35 combined saves between the two games, earning two of his five shutouts this season. Senior forward Cole Guttman scored three goals on the weekend.

Depending on what else happens in conference play this weekend, there is a chance these could be the first two of four games in a row between Denver and Colorado College. The Pioneers are currently in second place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, while the Tigers are in seventh. If those standings hold, it would set up a first-round matchup between the two in the conference tournament next weekend.

But first, the teams need to conclude the regular season. Friday night's face-off is at 9:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main.

