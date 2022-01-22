Colorado College will try to go for the upset tonight against the powerhouse Denver team it lost to last night.

Denver is one of the top-ranked programs in the country. The Pioneers beat Colorado College last night by a score of 5-0 and have won four of their last five games.

How to Watch the Denver vs Colorado College game:

Match Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

The Pioneers will look to make it a sweep of the Tigers and extend their winning streak to four games.

Colorado College has struggled this season and finds itself near the bottom of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

Denver on the other hand, is ranked No. 1 in the conference and is also ranked No. 5 in the country. The Tigers, however, were on a three game winning streak coming into last night's game.

Both North Dakota and Denver are tied in points in the NCHC and the Pioneers will look to separate themselves and keep sole possession of the No. 1 spot.

Tune in tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET to see if Colorado College will be able to upset a very good Denver team.

