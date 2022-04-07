Skip to main content

Denver vs. Michigan in Men's College Hockey Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel

Denver looks to knock off No. 1 overall seed Michigan in the Frozen Four on Thursday night.

Denver lost in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff Semifinals to Minnesota Duluth to end the season but still earned a top seed in its region and got its revenge in the NCAA tournament.

How to Watch the Frozen Four: Denver vs. Michigan in Men's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Frozen Four: Denver vs. Michigan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pioneers knocked off the No. 2 Bulldogs in the regional final 2-1. Both teams scored in the first, and after a scoreless second period, Carter Savoie scored with just 6:16 left in the game to give Denver the win and a spot in the Frozen Four.

It was sweet revenge after the Pioneers had lost their last two games against the Bulldogs, and it got them a date with the top overall seed Michigan on Thursday.

The Wolverines earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament and looked the part in winning their first two tournament games against American International and Quinnipiac.

Michigan has now won six straight games and is an impressive 31-9-1. The Wolverines won the Big Ten championship with a 4-3 win over Minnesota, and it vaulted them into the top spot for the tournament.

Thursday, they will look to stay hot and earn a chance to play for a record 10th national title.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Frozen Four: Denver vs Michigan in Men's College Hockey

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

