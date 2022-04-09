How to Watch Denver vs Minnesota State in Men's College Hockey

Skip to main content

How to Watch National Championship: Denver vs Minnesota State in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Minnesota State goes for its first ever hockey national championship on Saturday night when it plays Denver

Minnesota State made the most of its second straight trip to the Frozen Four on Thursday when it beat rival Minnesota 5-1. The Mavericks made it last year but were beat by St. Cloud State.

How to Watch the National Championship: Denver vs. Minnesota State in Men's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the National Championship: Denver vs. Minnesota State on fuboTV

That didn't happen this time as they scored twice in the second and three more times in the third to erase a 1-0 deficit to get the win.

The win was the Mavericks' 18th straight and has them playing as well as anyone in the country.

Saturday night they will look to get that 19th straight win and come home with their first national championship.

Denver, though, will look to stop that dream from happening as it goes for its first title since 2017-18 when it beat St. Cloud State 4-1 in the championship game.

The Pioneers upset top-seeded Michigan on Thursday when Carter Savoie scored 14:53 into overtime to give them a 3-2 win.

Denver never trailed in the game, but the Wolverines tied it two different times to send the game to overtime.

The Pioneers, though, kept the pressure on the favored Wolverines and came home with the huge semifinal win.

Saturday should be a great game between two tames playing great hockey.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

National Championship: Denver vs Minnesota State in College Hockey

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
