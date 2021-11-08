Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    How to Watch Harvard at Northeastern in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 13 Harvard looks to stay perfect on the year when it travels to Northeastern on Monday night to face the Huskies.
    The No. 13 Harvard men's hockey team has won its first four games heading into Monday's game against Northeastern

     The Crimson have been hot on offense in that stretch, as they have scored 24 goals in their four wins.

    Game Date: Nov. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the Harvard at Northeastern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They also proved they could win in a close game when they knocked off No. 15 Cornell 3–2 in overtime Friday. They followed that close win with an easy 5–1 victory against Colgate on Saturday.

    Harvard will look to make it five in a row Monday against a Northeastern team that also has won its last four.

    The Huskies have swept Maine and New Hampshire over the last two weekends to improve their record to 7–3. It has been a good run for Northeastern after they started the year just 3–3.

    The Huskies have been great on both sides of the ice as they have outscored their opponents 16–4 during their four-game winning streak.

    Northeastern will look to continue its hot play Monday night against Harvard, while the Crimson will look to stay unbeaten on the year.

