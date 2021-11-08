No. 13 Harvard looks to stay perfect on the year when it travels to Northeastern on Monday night to face the Huskies.

The No. 13 Harvard men's hockey team has won its first four games heading into Monday's game against Northeastern

The Crimson have been hot on offense in that stretch, as they have scored 24 goals in their four wins.

How to Watch Harvard at Northeastern in Men's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Nov. 8, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

They also proved they could win in a close game when they knocked off No. 15 Cornell 3–2 in overtime Friday. They followed that close win with an easy 5–1 victory against Colgate on Saturday.

Harvard will look to make it five in a row Monday against a Northeastern team that also has won its last four.

The Huskies have swept Maine and New Hampshire over the last two weekends to improve their record to 7–3. It has been a good run for Northeastern after they started the year just 3–3.

The Huskies have been great on both sides of the ice as they have outscored their opponents 16–4 during their four-game winning streak.

Northeastern will look to continue its hot play Monday night against Harvard, while the Crimson will look to stay unbeaten on the year.

