How to Watch Harvard vs. Quinnipiac in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It's a heavyweight ECAC matchup Friday night when No. 2 Quinnipiac puts its 13-game unbeaten streak on the line at home against No. 18 Harvard.

No. 2 Quinnipiac hasn't lost a game since late October. The Bobcats are currently riding a 13-game unbeaten streak including a five-game winning streak. Even with that success, they currently find themselves third in the ECAC standings. No. 18 Harvard, who is at the top of the table, heads to Hamden Friday night for what should be one of the biggest games of the year in the conference. 

How to Watch Harvard vs. Quinnipiac Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNetNY

Live stream Harvard vs. Quinnipiac on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With the current run, Quinnipiac's record sits at 14-1-3 on the season. The Bobcats are 5-0-1 in ECAC play.

On their current winning streak, the Bobcats have outscored their opponents collectively 23-1. They have eight shutouts total this season, and their 1.11 goals allowed per game this season is the fewest in Division-I. 

Harvard's offense will be a great test for Quinnipiac's defense. The Crimson, currently on a three-game winning streak of their own, have scored at least four goals in each of those three games. Their 3.69 goals per game rank second in the ECAC and eighth nationally. Behind that potent offense, Harvard has gotten out to a 8-4-1 record, with a 6-2-1 mark in conference.

Who will come out on top in what should be a slugfest? Tune into SportsNetNY Friday at 7 p.m. ET for the game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Harvard vs. Quinnipiac

TV CHANNEL: SportsNetNY
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
