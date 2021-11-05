Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    How to Watch Holy Cross at Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Notre Dame goes for a two-game sweep of Holy Cross when they play Friday night.
    Notre Dame snapped a two-game losing streak when it dropped Holy Cross 5-2 on Thursday night. The Fighting Irish scored three first-period goals to take control of the game, and they never looked back.

    How to Watch Holy Cross at Notre Dame in College Hockey Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: SportsNet NY

    Live stream the Holy Cross at Notre Dame game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Notre Dame was led by Graham Slaggert's two goals in the win. It was goals No. 3 and No. 4  for Slaggert, and he is now tied for the team lead.

    It was a big win for the Irish after they were swept by Minnesota last weekend. On Friday, they will look to get the sweep of a Holy Cross team that is still looking for its second win of the year.

    The Crusaders are just 1-6-1 on the year and have lost two straight. They have struggled so far this year defensively, as they have given up five goals four times. 

    Slow starts have also plagued them this year, and it happened again on Thursday. On Friday, they will look for a spark early.

