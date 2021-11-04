How to Watch Holy Cross at Notre Dame

Notre Dame looks to snap its two-game losing streak when it hosts Holy Cross in the first of a two-game series Thursday night.

Holy Cross heads to South Bend to take on Notre Dame in a two-game series starting Thursday night. The Crusaders hope a trip to the Hoosier state can turn their season around, as they have started just 1-5-1 on the year.

Holy Cross at Notre Dame in College Hockey

Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Holy Cross has struggled out of the gate with its lone win coming in a 3-2 victory over Bentley a week and a half ago. The Crusaders couldn't make it two in a row and dropped a 5-2 game to Quinnipiac their last time out.

Thursday they take on a Notre Dame team that is on a two-game losing streak of its own. The Fighting Irish were swept by Minnesota over the weekend. Those losses dropped their record to 4-3 on the year and were their third in their last four games.

Notre Dame has struggled offensively in its losses, scoring just five goals in that stretch. The Fighting Irish have shown they can score this year, as they have 18 goals in their four wins, but their inconsistency has been a mystery.

They hope their offense shows up this weekend against Holy Cross and can get them two home wins before they head back into Big Ten play.

