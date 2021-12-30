Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Ledyard Bank Classic: New Hampshire at Dartmouth in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    New Hampshire and Dartmouth return from their respective winter breaks and meet in the first round of the Ledyard Bank Classic.
    Winter break comes to an end for New Hampshire and Dartmouth hockey on Thursday when they meet in the first round of the Ledyard Bank Classic. The tournament has been hosted by Dartmouth just before New Years since 1978, and annually since 2008. The Big Green are defending champions having won in 2019 - there was no event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

    How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Dartmouth in Men's College Hockey Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream New Hampshire vs. Dartmouth on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    New Hampshire comes into this game 7-9-1 on the season. The Wildcats had won three games in a row near the break but then were swept by Boston University in their final two games.

    Before that, they beat a pair of ranked teams in No. 8 UMass (2-1 in OT) and No. 16 Harvard (1-0). Senior goalie Mike Robinson got the start in both games, stopping 32 shots against the Minutemen, then 27 against the Crimson in his first shutout of the year.

    Dartmouth is coming off a 2-2 tie against Merrimack before their break. The Big Green got two goals from defenseman Ian Pierce in that game.

    As the host, Dartmouth has appeared in all 31 prior Ledyard Classics, with a record eight wins. UNH is third in appearances and wins, with 11 and four respectively. They won three straight from 1982-1984, then again in 1986. Their last appearance came in 2014 when they finished fourth. 

    Face-off for this game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday on NESN. The winner will take on the winner of Boston College-Mercyhurst on Friday.

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    New Hampshire at Dartmouth

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
