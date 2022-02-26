No. 19 Providence is looking to sweep Maine in the second leg of back-to-back games against the Black Bears.

It was a rough game for the Black Bears yesterday. Providence was in a good position from the start considering two Black Bears were given game misconduct and five-minute major penalties in the first ten minutes of the game.

How to Watch Maine vs Providence Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Providence started off half of the first period on a power play which allowed for the Friars to find a groove early on. They went on to win 4-2 and are looking to sweep Maine today.

Providence has been one of the best teams in the country this season. The Friars are 12-4-1 at home this season and looking to extend that to 13-4-1 with a win over Maine today.

This will be the final regular-season game for both teams today. Maine is hoping it doesn't recreate the issues it had yesterday. It's obviously not ideal to be missing personnel in the beginning of the game while the other team isn't.

