How to Watch Maine at Boston College in Men's College Hockey

Maine and Boston College both look to bounce back from losses when they play the first of their two-game series on Thursday night.

Maine heads to Boston College for a two-game series coming off a series split with Merrimack last weekend. The Black Bears got their first win of the year when they beat Merrimack 6-5 in overtime but couldn't get the sweep when they lost 2-0 on Saturday.

How to Watch Maine at Boston College in Men's College Soccer Today:

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

It has been a tough start to the season for the Black Bears, but they have been competitive all year. They just haven't been able to get over the hump to get in the win column.

Thursday Maine will look to upset a Boston College team that has lost two of its last three.

The Eagles dropped their last game to UMass Lowell 4-2. They were tied going into the third period but couldn't light the lamp, as they gave up two goals to drop their fifth game of the year.

Thursday they hope getting back home will help them snap out of their mini-slump and keep them above .500 on the year.

Boston College comes in as a big favorite, but Maine is talented enough to pull off the upset.

