    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Maine Black Bears vs. Boston College Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Boston College looks to get back in the win column this weekend, hosting Maine in the first of a two-game series in men's college hockey.
    The No. 19 Boston College men's hockey team has been clicking through 12 games this season. The Eagles are scoring 3.33 goals per game so far, which is second in the Hockey East behind just No. 12 Providence. They will look to keep lighting the lamp this weekend when they host conference opponent Maine at Kelley Rink.

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream Maine Black Bears vs. Boston College Eagles on fuboTV:

    The Eagles enter this game 6-5-1 on the season and 4–3 in conference play. Their leading scorer is senior forward Jack McBain, who has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) through 12 games. That ties him for the eighth-most points in Division I.

    On the other side, Maine comes into this game at 1-8-1. The Black Bears picked up their first win of the season last weekend, defeating Merrimack in overtime in a 6–5 shootout. Sophomore forward Lynden Breen and freshman defenseman David Breazeale each had three points (one goal, two assists for both) in that game.

    In two meetings last year, Boston College won 4–2 and 3–0. That was revenge for the 2019-2020 season when Maine took wins in both meetings, both in overtime.

    Faceoff for this game is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on NESN.

    November
    19
    2021

    Maine Black Bears vs. Boston College Eagles

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
