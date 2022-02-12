Skip to main content

How to Watch Maine vs. Massachusetts in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Maine pulled off a big-time upset beating No. 9 Massachusetts in Amherst Friday night. Can the Black Bears do it again on Saturday?

On Friday night, Maine pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Hockey East and college hockey as a whole this season. The Black Bears went into Amherst and knocked off defending champion No. 9 Massachusetts. Saturday night, they'll look to do it again and pick up the weekend sweep.

How to Watch Maine vs. Massachusetts Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Maine vs. Massachusetts on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It wasn't an easy win for the Black Bears, who had to dig out of a 2-1 lead. Junior forward Ben Poisson tied the game midway through the second quarter, and after a scoreless third sophomore forward Donovan Villeneuve-Houle netted the game-winner.

It was another moment for Villeneuve-Houle in what's been an outstanding season. He leads the Black Bears in goals this season with nine. Friday's goal was his second game-winner.

UMass looks to bounce back trying to keep its place among a crowded Hockey East. The first through seventh-place teams in the standings are separated by just seven standings points. Friday's loss dropped the Minutemen down to fourth place, three points back of state system rival No. 13 UMass-Lowell for first place.

Will the Minutemen get back on top? Or will the Black Bears land another upset win? Face-off for this one is at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday on NESN.

Regional restrictions may apply.

