How to Watch Maine at Northeastern in College Hockey

Maine looks for its first win of the year when it travels to Northeastern for the first of a two-match series with the Huskies.

The Black Bears have started off the season just 0-3-1. They got swept by Omaha before losing to Sacred Heart. They were able to salvage a tie in the second match to avoid the four-match losing streak.

The Black Bears have had trouble lighting the lamp so far this year, as they have scored just seven goals in their first four matches. They did show a lot of fight in the third period of their last match against Sacred Heart, as they battled back from a 3-1 deficit to pick up the tie.

On Friday, they look to use that fight to pick up their first win against a Northeastern team that is coming off a tough 5-3 loss to UConn in its last match.

The loss dropped the Huskies back to .500 on the year at 3-3. Northeastern's other two losses came against top 10 teams: Quinnipiac and Boston College.

The Huskies' tough early schedule could have given them some valuable experience as they head into the rest of their season.

Northeastern will look to keep Maine from picking up that first win as the Huskies try to protect their home ice in the quick two-match series with the Black Bears.

