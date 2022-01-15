Due to COVID cancelations, UMass Lowell didn't play its first games of 2022 until this weekend. The No. 12 River Hawks took down Maine Friday night, and will go for the sweep of their Hockey East opponent on Saturday.

With last weekend's series against Bentley getting canceled, No. 12 UMass Lowell hadn't played in 2022 until Friday night, when the River Hawks welcomes Maine to the Tsongas Center for a Hockey East weekend double header. Norm Bazin's team took care of business in the opener, and now will go for the sweep Saturday night.

How to Watch Maine vs. UMass Lowell in Men's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Maine vs. UMass Lowell on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In that game Friday night, UMass Lowell got two goals from sophomore forward Nik Armstrong-Kingkade - his second two-goal game of the season. Junior forward Carl Berglund also recorded two points on a goal and an assists, and now leads the team with 16 points in 16 games.

The real story for the River Hawks though is senior goalie Owen Savory. Savory boasts a 1.29 goals against average with four shutouts to his name this year, and was just nominated for the Hobey Baker award, which is given each year to the top Division-I Men's Hockey player.

With the victory, UMass Lowell has now won four straight games dating back to December. The River Hawks are now 9-2-1 in conference play this year, which is good for first place in the Hockey East. They're 12-3-3 overall this season.

Face-off for this game is set for 7 p.m. ET Saturday night. You can catch the game on NESN.

Regional restrictions may apply.