Skip to main content

How to Watch Maine vs. UMass Lowell in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Due to COVID cancelations, UMass Lowell didn't play its first games of 2022 until this weekend. The No. 12 River Hawks took down Maine Friday night, and will go for the sweep of their Hockey East opponent on Saturday.

With last weekend's series against Bentley getting canceled, No. 12 UMass Lowell hadn't played in 2022 until Friday night, when the River Hawks welcomes Maine to the Tsongas Center for a Hockey East weekend double header. Norm Bazin's team took care of business in the opener, and now will go for the sweep Saturday night.

How to Watch Maine vs. UMass Lowell in Men's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Maine vs. UMass Lowell on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In that game Friday night, UMass Lowell got two goals from sophomore forward Nik Armstrong-Kingkade - his second two-goal game of the season. Junior forward Carl Berglund also recorded two points on a goal and an assists, and now leads the team with 16 points in 16 games.

The real story for the River Hawks though is senior goalie Owen Savory. Savory boasts a 1.29 goals against average with four shutouts to his name this year, and was just nominated for the Hobey Baker award, which is given each year to the top Division-I Men's Hockey player.

With the victory, UMass Lowell has now won four straight games dating back to December. The River Hawks are now 9-2-1 in conference play this year, which is good for first place in the Hockey East. They're 12-3-3 overall this season.

Face-off for this game is set for 7 p.m. ET Saturday night. You can catch the game on NESN.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Maine vs. UMass Lowell

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates with center Claude Giroux (28) after a goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Flyers

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) skates ahead of Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Blues

2 minutes ago
Dec 16, 2021; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) and center John Hayden (15) celebrate their victory against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Red Wings

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Wizards

2 minutes ago
Calvin Kattar UFC
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze

2 minutes ago
Russell Henley
PGA Tour

How to Watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Third Round

2 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats center Chris Vogt (33) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UCF at South Florida in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
hockey fans
College Hockey

How to Watch Maine vs. UMass Lowell in Men's College Hockey

2 minutes ago
clemson
College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at Clemson

29 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy