Skip to main content

How to Watch Massachusetts at Michigan in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan and UMass continue a weekend set after Michigan won the first game 4-1.

No. 6 Michigan (15-6-1) will take on No. 10 Massachusetts (10-5-2) on Sunday in the second meeting in two days between the two teams.

How to Watch Massachusetts at Michigan in Men's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Minnesota at Michigan State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michigan was the victor on Saturday, winning 4-1. Michigan's Brendan Brisson scored the first goal of the game early in the first period, but UMass tied it later in the period off a Garrett Wait goal.

After a scoreless second period, Michigan opened the floodgates in the third period. Kent Johnson put Michigan on top, then about eight minutes later, Brendan Brisson scored an insurance goal. Johnny Beecher scored a short-handed goal in the final minute to make it 4-1.

Michigan's win ended a two-game winless streak for the team, after it lost to Ohio State and drew Michigan Tech in December. For the Wolverines, this is the sixth game in a row that the team has faced a ranked opponent.

UMass had won three in a row before the loss, including a victory over No. 15 UMass Lowell back in December. The team's next two games are against a ranked Northeastern team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Massachusetts at Michigan

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Michigan Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Massachusetts at Michigan in Men's College Hockey

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17443229
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon vs. Cal

3 minutes ago
georgia tech purdue women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia at Georgia Tech

3 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) scores against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the overtime shootout period as the Stars fans look on at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

20 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Clippers

33 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Cincinnati at Memphis

33 minutes ago
Jan 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

35 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends a shot by Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

35 minutes ago
Basketball Fans 5
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama at Georgia

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy