Michigan and UMass continue a weekend set after Michigan won the first game 4-1.

No. 6 Michigan (15-6-1) will take on No. 10 Massachusetts (10-5-2) on Sunday in the second meeting in two days between the two teams.

How to Watch Massachusetts at Michigan in Men's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Michigan was the victor on Saturday, winning 4-1. Michigan's Brendan Brisson scored the first goal of the game early in the first period, but UMass tied it later in the period off a Garrett Wait goal.

After a scoreless second period, Michigan opened the floodgates in the third period. Kent Johnson put Michigan on top, then about eight minutes later, Brendan Brisson scored an insurance goal. Johnny Beecher scored a short-handed goal in the final minute to make it 4-1.

Michigan's win ended a two-game winless streak for the team, after it lost to Ohio State and drew Michigan Tech in December. For the Wolverines, this is the sixth game in a row that the team has faced a ranked opponent.

UMass had won three in a row before the loss, including a victory over No. 15 UMass Lowell back in December. The team's next two games are against a ranked Northeastern team.

