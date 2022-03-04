Skip to main content

How to Watch Massachusetts vs. Boston College in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Looking to lock up the top spot in the Hockey East tournament, No. 9 Massachusetts heads to Boston College for the first game in a home-and-home series this weekend.

The final weekend of the college hockey regular season is here and with it, a chance for the defending national champions, No. 9 Massachusetts, to clinch the Hockey East regular-season title. Beginning Friday night, the Minutemen will have two chances to do so in a home-and-home weekend series against Boston College, with the first game in Boston.

How to Watch Massachusetts vs. Boston College Today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Massachusetts vs. Boston College on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With four wins in their last five games, the Minutemen have improved their conference record to 14-6-2 on the season, good for 46 points in the standings. Merrimack and No. 13 Northeastern are tied for second at 41 points, so as long as UMass takes care of business, the school has a good chance to claim its second Hockey East regular-season championship in program history (2019).

To do so though, they'll need to beat the reigning conference regular-season champions in the Eagles, who finished atop the standings last year. This year, Boston College is in eighth place in the standings heading into the final weekend, one point up on New Hampshire. That spot in the standings is important, with the eighth seed hosting the ninth seed in the first round of the conference tournament. 

Friday night's face-off between the two teams is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can find the game on NESN.

