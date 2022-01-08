Skip to main content

How to Watch Massachusetts vs. Michigan in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top teams in the Hockey East and Big Ten face off in non-conference action, with No. 3 Michigan hosting No. 10 Massachusetts for two games beginning on Saturday.

One of the biggest series in college hockey this weekend involves an inter-conference clash. No. 3 Michigan, the first-place team in the Big Ten, hosts No. 10 Massachusetts, the second-place team in the Hockey East, meet in Ann Arbor for two games starting on Saturday.

How to Watch Massachusetts vs. Michigan Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Massachusetts vs. Michigan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michigan comes into this game 14-6 on the season. The Wolverines have played just once since the holiday break, tying No. 18 Michigan Tech 0-0 on Dec. 29. They had another game postponed due to COVID.

The Wolverines have been one of the top scoring teams in the country this year. They're averaging 3.86 goals per game, which ranks third nationally. Sophomore defenseman Owen Power, who was the first overall pick in last year's NHL Draft, leads the team with 23 points through 18 games.

UMass has won three straight games, dating back to before the break. The Minutemen are 10-4-2 this season.

In their first game back from the break, the Minutemen found themselves in a back-and-fourth contest with Merrimack. They'd go on to win 5-4 behind three points (two goals, assist) from freshman defenseman Scott Morrow, who is second on the team with 15 points in 15 games this season.

This game gets underway at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, you can watch it on Big Ten Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

