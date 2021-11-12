How to Watch Merrimack at Maine in Men's College Hockey

Maine looks for its first win of the year on Friday when it hosts Merrimack in the first of a two-game series in NCAA men's hockey.

The Maine men's hockey team has started the year off 0-7-1, but four of its losses have come by one goal, including one in overtime. The Black Bears have played tough all year long but they just haven't been able to come away with a win.

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WVII - Bangor)

On Friday night, Maine will look to get that win as the Black Bears take on a Merrimack team that has lost four of its last five.

The Warriors did pick up an upset win against Boston College 4–3 on Friday. They used a late third-period goal to get the win and pick up a split of the two-game series.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak and improved their record to 4–6 on the year.

Merrimack opened the year 3–2 before hitting the rough patch. While it was a tough stretch, all five of the Warriors' losses were to ranked teams.

On Friday, they will look to start a winning streak with a victory against the Black Bears.

