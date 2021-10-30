Skip to main content
    How to Watch Merrimack at Massachusetts in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 12 UMass looks to pick up the two-game sweep of Merrimack when the teams meet Saturday night in NCAA men's hockey.
    Author:

    The Merrimack men's hockey team traveled to No. 12 Massachusetts on Friday night to start a two-game series against the Minutemen. On Friday, it dropped the opener 2–1 when it gave up a goal with five seconds left in the game.

    Merrimack will look to avenge that loss Saturday in the second game of the series.

    How to Watch Merrimack at UMass in College Hockey Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream the Merrimack at UMass game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss was Merrimack's second setback in a row and dropped its overall record to 3–4 on the year. Merrimack has won some big games this year, with victories against No. 19 Boston University and a very good Colgate team.

    The Minutemen will look for the series sweep. The win on Friday was their third in four games after they had a sweep against American International two weekends ago.

    The Minutemen are 3–2 on the year and are looking for their second straight win before they head into a big two-match series next weekend against No. 8 Providence.

    Merrimack showed on Friday they can play with UMass. On Saturday, they will hope they can pull off a win rather than a last-second loss.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Merrimack at Massachusetts in College Hockey

    TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
