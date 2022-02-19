Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami (Ohio) vs. Colorado College in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fresh off a sweep of No. 18 Nebraska-Omaha, Miami (Ohio) heads on the road for a weekend double-header with Colorado College beginning Friday night.

Miami (Ohio) didn't just pull off an upset over No. 18 Nebraska-Omaha last weekend - the RedHawks swept the Mavericks in Oxford. Riding high off that momentum, the team now heads on the road for a weekend double-header against Colorado College starting Friday night.

The first game of the RedHawks' sweep last weekend was a back-and-forth affair as they came back from down 3-1 and 4-3 before sophomore defenseman Hampus Rydqvist scored the eventual game-winning goal with just over five minutes left. Things were a little more in control on Saturday in a 4-2 win that saw sophomore goalie Ludvig Persson make 25 saves.

Meanwhile, Colorado College is coming in off a brutal stretch of the schedule. The Tigers' last eight games all came against ranked opponents. 

Friday night kicks off the second series of the year between Miami (Ohio) and Colorado College. The Tigers swept the first two meetings on Jan. 7 and 8, winning by scores of 5-1 and 4-3.

Face-off for this one is at 9:30 p.m. ET. Catch the game on ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana).

Regional restrictions may apply.

